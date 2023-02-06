Creative Planning Has $286,000 Position in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Heliogen were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heliogen by 262.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLGN stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 1,091.32%.

In other Heliogen news, insider Andrew Alan Lambert acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,759.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Gross purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alan Lambert purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,759.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

