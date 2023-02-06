Creative Planning Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $1,218,585 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

