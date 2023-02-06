Creative Planning Increases Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $66.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

