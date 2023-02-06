Creative Planning Invests $275,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,066 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MANH stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64.
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
