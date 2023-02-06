Creative Planning Invests $275,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,066 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Manhattan Associates

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.