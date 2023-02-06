Creative Planning Lowers Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BigCommerce by 87.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

