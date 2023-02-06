Creative Planning Purchases 3,680 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Stellantis

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.