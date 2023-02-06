Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 4,907 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Arcosa by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACA opened at $59.40 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

