Creative Planning Sells 15,657 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BXMT opened at $24.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.