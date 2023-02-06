Creative Planning Sells 1,575 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
