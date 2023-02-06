Creative Planning Sells 3,641 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $13.56 on Monday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.77) to €13.00 ($14.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

