Creative Planning Takes $274,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $200.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 189.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.83. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

