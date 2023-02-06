Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,419.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

