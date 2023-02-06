D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 8,382 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $72,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,307.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $511,156. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Trading Down 4.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

