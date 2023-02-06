D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,355 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Plains GP by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,240,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Plains GP by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 986,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.1 %

Plains GP Increases Dividend

NYSE PAGP opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

