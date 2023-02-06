D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 931 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $39.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.