D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

About Arbor Realty Trust

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.