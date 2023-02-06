D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Graco were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $71.31 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

