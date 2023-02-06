D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
