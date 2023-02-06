D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $326,000 Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,482,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,896 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Doximity by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,727,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,971,000 after acquiring an additional 508,556 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Doximity stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

