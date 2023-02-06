D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $375.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average of $362.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $486.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.