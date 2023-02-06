D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 298 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after buying an additional 105,228 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in 1st Source by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE opened at $50.87 on Monday. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

