D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 255.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,053.71%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.98.

Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

