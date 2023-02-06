D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,836 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Shares of ONTO opened at $86.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $97.93.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.