D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,000 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 17.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 16.28. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 14.42 and a one year high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

