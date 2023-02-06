D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,863 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 182,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 59,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter.

DWX opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $39.57.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

