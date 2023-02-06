D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 68 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,023,577 shares of company stock valued at $994,401,328. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $156.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.01. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.63 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

