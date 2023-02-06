Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 771,202 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,009.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 809,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771,202 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 695,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,518,000 after acquiring an additional 660,674 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,483.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,128.5% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,963.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

