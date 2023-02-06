Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.91.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

