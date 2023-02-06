Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364,529 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

