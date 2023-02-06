DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

