DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,255 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,064 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

