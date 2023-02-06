Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.