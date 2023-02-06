Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DORM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

DORM opened at $99.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.