Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.42. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

