Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,162.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

