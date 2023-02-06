Evercore ISI Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $160.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
