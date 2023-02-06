Evercore ISI Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $160.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

