FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,844,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $2,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of FBK opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

