Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,911.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after buying an additional 7,211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

