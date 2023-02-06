First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 171.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 117,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 309.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

First Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

