First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

