First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFWM. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,758,000 after buying an additional 309,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 267,995 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

First Foundation Trading Down 1.4 %

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.19 on Monday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

