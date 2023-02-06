First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,189 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.3 %

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.