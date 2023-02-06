First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 590 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

