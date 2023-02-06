First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $713,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Polaris by 7.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 76.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

NYSE PII opened at $118.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

