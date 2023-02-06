First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

