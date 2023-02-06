First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,619 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 107.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 463.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $38.80 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

