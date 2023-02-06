First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $121.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $121.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.