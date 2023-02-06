First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after acquiring an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,607,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $76.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

