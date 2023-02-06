First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Featured Articles
