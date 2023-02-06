First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

