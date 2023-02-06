Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,037.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 91,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,757.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,127,555.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $72,803.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and have sold 77,357 shares valued at $1,145,583. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

FRSH opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

